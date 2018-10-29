Clairo and Ravyn Lenae Are Playing Some Very Dreamy Laneway Sideshows

It’s that time of year when roughly a hundred festival sideshows get announced, and you have to decide whether to A) spend literally all of your money on going to shows, or B) pick just a couple and risk the intense fomo of accidentally picking the wrong shows. Well, we’re here to help: the two best sideshows are being announced today, and they might be the only you need to hit.

Clairo and Ravyn Lenae, the creators of two of 2018’s best EPs, are playing intimate shows in Melbourne and Sydney while they’re here for Laneway Festival and, at the risk of editorialising, we think you’d be a god damn fool to miss them. In case you’ve forgotten, Clairo is the Massachusetts D.I.Y producer and vocalist who broke out last year with her smart, dewy track “Pretty Girl,” and followed up with the equally-great diary 001 EP, featuring Rejjie Snow and Danny L Harle.

Videos by VICE

Ravyn Lenae, on the other hand, just released her excellent Crush EP (executive produced by and featuring The Internet’s Steve Lacy), appeared on Noname’s Room 25, and toured with SZA. Her songs are warm, coy R&B tracks about the weirder parts of relationships—the jealousy, the dependance, the ugly and pathetic bits—but she makes them sound beautiful all the same.

Both Ravyn and Clairo’s Noisey-presented Laneway sideshows will be at Howler (in Melbourne) and the Oxford Art Factory (in Sydney), and are sure to be deeply, beautifully dreamy. Find full ticketing info and tour dates below.

RAVYN LENAE, presented by Penny Drop, Laneway Presents, Noisey, FBi Radio & Triple R

Tuesday 5th February —— Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Wednesday 6th February —— Howler, Melbourne

Tickets available via Moshtix

CLAIRO, presented by Penny Drop, Laneway Presents, Noisey & FBi Radio

Wednesday 30th January —— Howler, Melbourne

Wednesday 6th February —— Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets available via Moshtix