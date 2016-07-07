Clams Casino and Sam Herring of Future Islands Get Sinister in the New “Ghost in a Kiss” Video

Late next week, July 15, Clams Casino will release 32 Levels. It’s a record that we’ve been psyched about since he dropped its first single, “Blast,” back in May, stacked with guest appearances from Lil B, A$AP Rocky, Keela, Mikky Ekko and a whole bunch more. Then there was the release of “All Nite,” a huge track with Vince Staples that featured minimal, inventive production and Staples on top form.

One of the most intriguing trakcs on Clams’s new record, though, was always going to be “Ghost in a Kiss,” the LP’s penultimate song, a collaboration with Samuel T Herring of left-field Baltimore heroes Future Islands. The track dropped today, complete with a video starring Herring himself, and it lives up to every bit of the hype.

Herring’s voice is at its baritone best, dipping and croaking beneath Clams’s sparse piano chords and quietly heavy snares. It’s a sinister track, deep down, and the video draws out every bit of the darkness with Herring facing flashbacks and dealing with what he’s lost. It’s directed by Grant Singer—the same man responsible for videos from Vic Mensa, The Weeknd, and Travi$ Scott—and it’s every bit as solemnly imposing as anything he’s done before.

