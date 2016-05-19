VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Trip Out to Clams Casino’s Hazy New Video, “Blast”

By

Share:

For the past year, work from Clams Casino has been relatively quiet. In the early 2010s he quickly rose to prominence for his moody, atmospheric production for artists like Lil’ B and A$AP Rocky, a style that would help cultivate their sound for a time to come. This year, he’s been seen behind the production to several A$AP Ferg tracks on his new record Always Strive and Prosper. Now he’s coming back with a new record 32 Levels, his first time since 2013’s Instrumentals 3 record. His new video for “Blast” is a picturesque, surreal sight featuring monochrome mountain ranges and abstract imagery which flow well with the track’s dark and sinister synths.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE