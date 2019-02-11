Clams Casino Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

24 littleneck clams

1 cup|237 ml white wine

coarse salt

4 tablespoons|½ stick unsalted butter

3 strips thick-cut bacon, finely chopped

½ red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

½ green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ cups breadcrumbs

⅓ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 small garlic cloves, finely grated

1 lemon, zested, plus wedges to serve

Directions

In a large saucepan, heat the white wine and clams with 1 cup|237 ml water. Bring to a boil and cover. Cook until the clams just begin to open, 6 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the clams to a bowl. Save the cooking liquid. When the clams are cool enough to handle, remove the top shell from the clams, discarding. Any clams that do not open, throw away. Carefully loosen the clams from the bottom shell and place on a small baking sheet lined with coarse salt. Meanwhile, melt half of the butter in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook until crispy, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Add the peppers and cook until just soft, 2 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to the plate with the bacon. Heat the oven to 425°F. In a medium bowl, mix together the breadcrumbs, parmesan, olive oil, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, the Worcestershire sauce, garlic, lemon zest, salt, and pepper with the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, along with 2 tablespoons of the reserved clam cooking liquid. Mix thoroughly, then top each clam with some of the mixture. Top each clam with some bacon and peppers and bake until golden and warmed through, about 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and serve with the lemon wedges.

