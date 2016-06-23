Vince Staples Is Shipping Pure Heat out of the Long Beach Port in Clams Casino’s “All Nite” Video



Screenshot via YouTube

Clams Casino’s album 32 Levels is one of Noisey’s most anticipated summer releases. Several years in the making, it’s a showcase not just of Clams’s prodigious production talents but also of the many talented collaborators he enlisted to bring out another dimension of his compositions. Those collaborators include Lil B, A$AP Rocky, Kelela, Sam Herring of Future Islands, and many more treats (check the full tracklist below). But one obvious highlight among them is Vince Staples, with whom Clams previously worked on “Norf Norf” and “Summertime.”

“All Nite,” their collaboration from 32 Levels, demonstrates just how well the two work together: As Clams’s beat squeaks and reverberates with heavy pads of bass, Vince’s rhymes roll along like a ball bouncing down a hill. The deftly written lines are stacked with internal rhyme and delivered in an easy-going patter that disguises the sharpness of the words (i.e. “That’s a no-no on the norf-norf, you are not welcome / black tee got the 4-4 don’t test him”). The video, shot by Ryan Staake, is set in the port of Long Beach, California, Staples’s hometown. Based on the song, it’s fair to assume the main export from the city right now is pure flames.

32 Levels is out July 15, and Clams has now shared the full tracklist as well as a handful of summer show dates. Check those out and watch the video below:

Tour Dates

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival Afterparty at Smart Bar

July 16 – Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1

July 24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

32 Levels Track List:

1. Level 1

2. Be Somebody feat. A$AP Rocky & Lil B

3. All Nite feat. Vince Staples

4. Witness feat. Lil B

5. Skull

6. 32 Levels feat. Lil B & Joe Newman

7. Thanks To You feat. Sam Dew

8. Back To You feat. Kelly Zutrau

9. Into The Fire feat. Mikky Ekko

10. A Breath Away feat. Kelela

11. Ghost In A Kiss feat. Samuel T. Herring

12. Blast

