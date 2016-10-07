VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

Clap Your Eyeballs on Meshuggah’s Slick, Mechanical New Video for “Clockworks”

By

Share:

​There is death metal. There is extreme metal. There is technical death metal….and then, there is Meshuggah. “Innovative” doesn’t begin to describe these Swedes’ approach to what can conceivably still be called “heavy metal;” they straight-up invented something entirely new back in the 90s, have not wavered an iota from their chosen path, and have survived long enough—and been successful enough—to have earned the right  to sit back and watch an entire generation of younger bands weakly try to rip them off. 

But Meshuggah haven’t stopped; they’ve barely slowed down. A massive North American tour with High on Fire is on the books for later this year, and the band’s just released a world-conquering new album, The Violent Sleep of Reason. They’re an unstoppable machine onstage and off. Even releasing a new album isn’t enough for them— they had to drop a new video the same day!

Videos by VICE

The Violent Sleep of Reason is available now​ from Nuclear Blast. Check out the new video for “Clockworks” below (produced by Julius Horsthuis)​, and prepare for sonic annihilation.

MESHUGGAH 2016 North American tour with HIGH ON FIRE:
10/10/2016  House Of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL*
10/11/2016  Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
10/12/2016  The Pageant – St. Louis, MO
10/13/2016  Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
10/15/2016  Knottiest Mexico – Toluca, Mexico*
10/16/2016  House Of Blues – Houston, TX
10/17/2016  House Of Blues – Dallas, TX
10/19/2016  The Novo – Los Angeles, CA
10/20/2016  Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV*
10/22/2016  Aftershock Festival – Elverta, CA*
10/24/2016  Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
10/25/2016  Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS
10/26/2016  Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN
10/28/2016  House Of Blues – Chicago, IL
10/29/2016  The Majestic – Detroit, MI
10/30/2016  Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON CANADA
10/31/2016  Metropolis – Montreal, QC CANADA
11/02/2016  House Of Blues – Boston, MA
11/03/2016  Playstation Theater – New York, NY
11/04/2016  The Trocadero Theatre – Philadelphia, PA
11/05/2016  Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ
11/06/2016  The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
MESHUGGAH only​

Tagged:
, ,
Share:

More
From VICE