Clap Your Eyeballs on Meshuggah’s Slick, Mechanical New Video for “Clockworks”

​There is death metal. There is extreme metal. There is technical death metal….and then, there is Meshuggah. “Innovative” doesn’t begin to describe these Swedes’ approach to what can conceivably still be called “heavy metal;” they straight-up invented something entirely new back in the 90s, have not wavered an iota from their chosen path, and have survived long enough—and been successful enough—to have earned the right to sit back and watch an entire generation of younger bands weakly try to rip them off.

But Meshuggah haven’t stopped; they’ve barely slowed down. A massive North American tour with High on Fire is on the books for later this year, and the band’s just released a world-conquering new album, The Violent Sleep of Reason. They’re an unstoppable machine onstage and off. Even releasing a new album isn’t enough for them— they had to drop a new video the same day!

Videos by VICE

The Violent Sleep of Reason is available now​ from Nuclear Blast. Check out the new video for “Clockworks” below (produced by Julius Horsthuis)​, and prepare for sonic annihilation.

MESHUGGAH 2016 North American tour with HIGH ON FIRE:

10/10/2016 House Of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL*

10/11/2016 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

10/12/2016 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

10/13/2016 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

10/15/2016 Knottiest Mexico – Toluca, Mexico*

10/16/2016 House Of Blues – Houston, TX

10/17/2016 House Of Blues – Dallas, TX

10/19/2016 The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

10/20/2016 Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV*

10/22/2016 Aftershock Festival – Elverta, CA*

10/24/2016 Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

10/25/2016 Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

10/26/2016 Mill City Nights – Minneapolis, MN

10/28/2016 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

10/29/2016 The Majestic – Detroit, MI

10/30/2016 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON CANADA

10/31/2016 Metropolis – Montreal, QC CANADA

11/02/2016 House Of Blues – Boston, MA

11/03/2016 Playstation Theater – New York, NY

11/04/2016 The Trocadero Theatre – Philadelphia, PA

11/05/2016 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

11/06/2016 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

* MESHUGGAH only​

