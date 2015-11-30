Clark Has Scored a Production Of Macbeth and a French TV Drama

Techno provocateur (Chris) Clark is moving beyond his comfort zone of head-spinning albums. The UK producer has begun scoring theater and television.

As Cracked reports, Clark has created music for a production of Macbeth now showing at London’s Waterloo Theater. And In addition to theater work, Clark has scored the soundtrack to the French TV Drama The Last Panthers, about the famous Balkan Pink Panther heist. The series has also attracted David Bowie who wrote it’s theme song. US viewers take note — while the series is currently being shown in continental Europe and the UK, Sundance TV will premiere the series here in the spring.

Videos by VICE

You can hear snippet’s of Clark’s soundtrack for The Last Panthers in this behind the scenes video below: