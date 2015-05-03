Clashes Erupt in Tel Aviv at Anti-Racism Protest

A Tel Aviv protest turned violent today as protesters clashed with police following a demonstration against discrimination and racism in Israel.

Thousands of protesters, many of them Ethiopian-Israelis, turned out earlier in the day Sunday for a largely peaceful protest in Tel Aviv to march against racism, police brutality and discrimination. The protest was reportedly sparked after footage was released of policemen beating an Israeli solider of Ethiopian descent, according to the Times of Israel.

As night fell protesters clashed with police and threw rocks and bottles at the officers. Police tried to control the crowd with stun grenades and at least 27 officers were injured, Tel Aviv Police spokesman Mickey Rosenberg told the Associated Press. At least seven protesters were also hurt in the clashes according to the Times of Israel.

Protesters initially blocked a major highway in Tel Aviv for hours, creating a massive traffic jam in the city of over 400,000. Many Israelis reportedly joined in the protest with some holding signs reading “A violent policeman must be put in prison” and “We demand equal rights,” according to the Times of Israel.

“I am here to fight for our rights,” a woman named Batel told Channel 2 station, according to the AP. “I don’t want to be beaten by police…My parents didn’t immigrate here for nothing. I want equality.”

Another protester said he wanted the policeman implicated in the assault against the solider to be put on trial.

“Being black, I have to protest today,” 34-year-old Eddie Maconen told AFP. “I never experienced police violence against me personally, but it is aimed at my community which I have to support.”

There are approximately 135,000 Ethiopian-Israelis out of a national population of 8 million, according to Al-Jazeera America. Tens of thousands of Ethiopians were secretly airlifted to Israel in 1984 and 1990, but many complain they face racism and police harrassment and lack of opportunity, according to the AP.

After protesters created more traffic jams near Rabin Square, police reportedly tried to corral the crowd, which caused a few protesters to allegedly throw rocks and bottles. According to the Times of Israel and other local reports, multiple protesters were injured in the clashes with police and numerous stun grenades were launched against the protesters. Additionally police brought in water trucks to break up the crowds.

Photos from the scene show blood smeared on the ground, although it was not clear if a protester or police officer had been injured. As of 11pm there were still 2,000 protesters and 700 officers in Rabin Square after water cannon truckks arrived, according to the Times of Israel. Stun grenade were reportedly still being set off in the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu condemned the violence while talking to the Tel Aviv Public Security Administer.

“We can evaluate all the allegations, but there is no room for violence or these violations of the law,” Netanyhu said according to the Times of Israel.f

