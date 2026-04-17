Classic 1990s Console Is Being Fully Remade With Major Upgrades (and 10 Games Have Already Been Announced)

After a few days of rumors and leaks, retro gamers are now officially getting confirmation that a classic luxury home console is coming back into production, along with a launch lineup of 10 classic games.

NEOGEO AES IS REturning This November

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Earlier this week, an ESRB listing for Samurai Shodown V Special tipped off retro gaming fans that a rerelease of the classic NEOGEO console could be in the works. Today the rumor was confirmed by Plaion, with the official announcement of the NEOGEO AES+ and the opening of pre-orders.

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The new version of the classic console was developed in collaboration with SNK, the producers of the original hardware. The NEOGEO AES+ is arriving on November 12, 2026 and there are currently a few different SKUs for shoppers to consider.

The Original Edition comes in black and retails for $249.99. There is also an all-white Anniversary Edition, celebrating 35 years of arcade perfection, the retails for $349.99.

Additionally, there is a massive Ultimate Edition for completionists and collectors to consider. This massive collection costs $999.99 for the console, all the launch accessories, and all 10 launch titles.

All versions of the NEOGEO AES+ come complete with power supply, HDMI cable and Arcade Stick, and in addition, the following NEOGEO AES+ accessories will also be available to purchase upon launch:

NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick: A 1:1 replica of the original classic controller, now updated to offer both wired and wireless capability

NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card: A 1:1 replica of the original, performing in the exact same fashion as the original, but now updated to no longer require a cell battery

NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad: A 1:1 replica of the original

Perhaps the most unique feature of the NEOGEO AES+ is that the new hardware is so authentic that it offers full compatibility with original NEOGEO AES cartridges. This is a pretty impressive feat and a great selling point for the niche audience of retro gaming collectors who already own a library of NEOGEO titles.

All NEOGEO AES+ Launch Games

Luckily, the NEOGEO AES+ will actually have a very strong library of games immediately at its launch, including iconic classics like Metal Slug and Shock Troopers.

Launching alongside the console, is a collection of ten classic NEOGEO games, with more releases expected to follow. On day one, gamers can purchase the following software:

Metal Slug

The King of Fighters 2002

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Big Tournament Golf

Shock Troopers

Samurai Shodown V Special

Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites

Magician Lord

Over Top

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on the NEOGEO and lots of other retro gaming news.

Both the Standard Edition and the 35th Anniversary Edition NEOGEO AES+ hardware will release on Nov. 12, 2026 and are available to pre-order today.