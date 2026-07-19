Classic Capcom Franchise Reportedly Returning After 23 Years

A new Capcom leak claims that a Dino Crisis remake is currently in development. If true, it would mark the return of the classic survival horror franchise after 23 years without a new game. However, is the Dino Crisis remake real, or is it just another rumor?

Dino Crisis Remake Reportedly in Development at Capcom

Screenshot: Capcom

This latest report comes from French leaker Team Biohazard, who made the claim in a recent . According to the insider, Capcom is reportedly making a Dino Crisis remake that could be announced in 2028. The leak also claims that the project began development way back in 2022.

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“I’ll say it again for those who missed the information or who still sometimes ask me the question. Dino Crisis Remake is 100000% real. Its development began in 2022 and its announcement could be around 2028/2029 if we follow Capcom’s usual timeline for remakes.” Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a new Dino Crisis game has been rumored.

Screenshot: Facebook Team Biohazard

In a recent June 10 post on X, popular Capcom leaker Dusk Golem shared an intriguing tease about Dino Crisis. The insider revealed that he asked a Capcom source whether a Dino Crisis game was currently in the works. According to Dusk Golem, the source then replied, “I have no comment…even though I know the answer [laughs].” While not definitive by any means, many took this as a hint that the rumored Dino Crisis project is, in fact, real.

Is the Dino Crisis Remake Leak Legitimate?

Screenshot: Capcom

At the time of writing, Capcom has not confirmed that a Dino Crisis remake is in development. As far as Team Biohazard goes, there is a bit of uncertainty surrounding the leaker’s track record. Dusk Golem, in comparison, has a pretty accurate history of leaking major Capcom news. For example, the insider accurately leaked that Leon Kennedy would be a second protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem a year before he was announced.

That said, Dusk Golem’s latest Dino Crisis tease is pretty vague. However, with Team Biohazard recently claiming that a remake is real and has been in development since 2022, it’s possible that a new Dino Crisis project is actually deep into development. At the time of writing, though, I would take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt.

Another thing to consider is that Dino Crisis was not one of the IPs featured in Capcom’s May 2026 investor meeting. During the investor call, Capcom unveiled a list of classic games that it viewed as the “next engine of growth.” Games such as Mega Man, Ace Attorney, and Dead Rising were listed as titles that could get sequels, remakes, and ports. However, Dino Crisis was not included.

Screenshot: Capcom

Then again, if the Dino Crisis remake won’t be announced until 2028, it might make sense for the publisher not to mention it during its 2026 investor meeting. If the recent leaks are true, it would be a big deal, as the remake would mark the franchise’s first new release since Dino Crisis 3 launched in 2003. After more than two decades without a new entry, Capcom could finally be preparing to revive one of its most requested survival horror franchises.