Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|454 grams fettuccine

6 tablespoons|85 grams unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ cups|350 ml heavy cream

1 cup|120 grams grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 13 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup|250 ml of the cooking liquid. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant and soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Cook until slightly thick and reduced by ⅓, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in ¾ of the cheese and whisk until melted, then toss in the pasta and ½ cup|125 ml of the cooking liquid, plus the parsley. Toss to combine, adjusting with the remaining pasta water to achieve a creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper, then serve with more parmesan.

