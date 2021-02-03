Classic Pork and Shrimp Egg Rolls Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the mustard:

½ cup|50 grams mustard powder

for the duck sauce:

3 tablespoons apricot jam

1 tablespoon applesauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons granulated sugar

1 salted pickled plum

for the egg rolls:

6 ribs Chinese celery or 3 ribs celery, julienned

2 small carrots, peeled and julienned

1 medium head green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced

8 peeled and deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ pound|230 grams ground pork

2 tablespoons cooking Sherry or Shaoxing wine

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon Chinese five spice powder

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

8 egg roll wrappers, defrosted if frozen

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water

vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Make the mustard: Mix the mustard powder with ¼ cup|60 ml water in a small bowl. Let sit for at least 30 minutes before using. Make the duck sauce: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small bowl, taking care to mash the plum to break it down slightly, and set aside until ready to use. Make the egg rolls: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and prepare a bowl of ice water. Add the celery, carrot, and cabbage and cook until the cabbage is vibrant green, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to the bowl of ice water until cold, then drain and transfer to a kitchen towel. Wring out the towel to get out all of the water from the vegetables, then transfer the veggies to a large bowl. Prepare another bowl of ice water and add the shrimp to the pot of boiling water. Cook the shrimp until bright pink and beginning to curl, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of ice water until cold, then dice into ½-inch pieces. Add the shrimp to the bowl of veggies. Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the pork and cook, breaking it up into smaller pieces using a wooden spoon, until slightly caramelized and browned, about 5 minutes. Add the cooking wine to deglaze, then stir in the salt, oyster sauce, soy sauce, five spice, sugar, and white pepper. Cook for 2 more minutes, then cool slightly before transferring to the bowl of veggies and shrimp. Season with salt. To roll the egg rolls, working with one egg roll wrapper at a time, hold the wrapper in a diamond shape on the workspace in front of you. Place a heaping ⅓ cup|65 grams of filling on the bottom of the wrapper and bring the end of the wrapper closest to you up and over the filling. Tighten the wrapper over the filling, then fold the corners inside. Brush a little bit of the cornstarch mixture on the tip of the wrapper farthest from you, then roll the egg roll away from you, sealing it onto that tip. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling. Heat 3-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F. Working in batches, cook the egg rolls, turning as needed, until lightly golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack set over a sheet tray and increase the temperature to 375°F. Working in batches, fry the egg rolls a second time until slightly darker and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the cooling rack set over the sheet tray to cool slightly, then serve with the mustard and duck sauce.

