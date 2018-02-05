Classic Pork Bao Recipe

Makes: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 3 hours



Ingredients:

for the buns:

½ cup|250 ml whole milk heated to 115°F

1 package active dry yeast

2 cups bleached bread flour, plus more for dusting

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon shortening

for the pork belly:

1 pound|454 grams boneless, skin-on pork belly, cut into 2 large pieces

4 cups|1 liter chicken stock

1 ½ cups|375 ml light sauce sauce

1 cup|250 ml black sweet soy sauce

½ cup|90 grams light brown sugar

½ cup|125 ml oyster sauce

6-7 pieces star anise

5 whole black peppercorns

2 cinnamon sticks

2 garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

to serve:

butter lettuce leaves

crusted peanuts

kewpie mayonnaise

Directions

Make the buns: Combine the milk and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the yeast mixture, along with the shortening. Mix well on medium speed until a smooth and soft dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rest for 1 hour. On a lightly floured work surface, divide the dough into 8 balls of dough. Roll each ball into an oval shape and fold in half. Place a small piece of parchment paper under each bun. Place a wok on the stovetop and fill about 2 cups|473 ml water in it. Fit a bamboo steamer over the wok and bring to a boil. Add the buns to the steamer and cover. Steam the buns for 7 to 8 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the pork. Combine the pork, stock, soy sauces, brown sugar, oyster sauce, star anise, peppercorns, cinnamon, garlic, and bay leaf in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook for about 40 to 50 minutes, until the pork is tender. When the pork is ready, use tongs to transfer it to a cutting board and cut it into ⅓-inch thick slices. Heat the peanut oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the pork and sear on both sides until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add 2 cups|473 ml of the reserved cooking liquid and cook for 1 minute longer. Assemble the buns by placing a slice of lettuce and glazed pork belly on the bottom, then top it off with a small spoonful of Kewpie mayonnaise and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts.

