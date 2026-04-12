Classic SNES RPG Series Releasing on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch After 30+ Years

An iconic RPG franchise from the Game Boy and 16-bit era is set to make a return this summer with a collection that includes the original Super Famicom trilogy of titles releasing on modern consoles.

Aretha Collection Brings Three NES Games to Switch and PlayStation

Although the series was published exclusively in the Japanese market, many die-hard RPG fans are likely familiar with the Aretha brand. The series kicked off in 1990 on the Game Boy and received annual installments up through 1995.

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The series is a classic RPG and features the usual turn-based random encounter system that was popular at the time. The first installment in the Super Famicom trilogy was a huge hit in Japan and the game managed to make it onto the console’s top-ten bestseller list in early 1994.

The third installment makes some shifts in gameplay and switches to more of an action RPG style. Players who pick up the collection should be prepared for a very different experience when they make their way to the final installment in the collection.

A new collection arriving this summer is going to bring the three Super Famicom games in the series to modern consoles with a release on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

The collection is called Aretha Collection 1993-1995 and includes:

Aretha the Super Famicom

Aretha II: Ariel no Fushigi na Tabi (Ariel’s Mysterious Journey)

Rejoice: Aretha Oukoku no Kanata (Beyond the Aretha Kingdom)

Unfortunately, this 1993-1995 compilation is so far only slated to appear in Japan, with only Japanese language supported. Depending on the success of the release, perhaps an English language version might arrive at some point in the future.

Edia also revealed that they will release a physical Limited Edition that will contain the following bonus items besides the physical game box:

Original Soundtrack CD (Unannounced Demo Version)

Large Acrylic Stand

Illustration Pamphlet

300-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Hopefully an English language release arrives eventually, but for now there’s no guarantee on will be coming. That should be everything gamers need to know about the upcoming Aretha Collection.

The Aretha collection is just one of a number of classic games making their way to modern consoles lately. Just earlier this week fans also learned about the return of a Sega RPG, as well. Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro game news and updates.

Aretha Collection 1993-1995 releases in Japan for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 30.