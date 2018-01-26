Classic Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound|225 grams thick cut guanciale

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound|450 grams Felicetti Selezione Monograno Spaghettoni pasta

6 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 cup|40 grams grated pecorino cheese (no parmesan please!)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add the guanciale and cook until crispy, 8 to 9 minutes. Add the butter and remove from the heat. Transfer everything, and the oil, to a large bowl. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 12 minutes. Transfer the pasta to the bowl with the guanciale and toss well to combine (make sure to save about a cup of pasta water!). Add the eggs and cheese and toss again. Add in some reserved pasta water until creamy. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

