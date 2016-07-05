Classified Pays Tribute to His Fans in “It’s Hard to Understand”



Canada’s offical rap spokesman Classified has always put his fans first, and he’s released a new video for his intense, somber Greatful track “It’s Hard to Understand” that serves as an extended tribute to their support, even in the direst of circumstances. Classified reflects on two fans, one grieving over their murdered brother, and one suffering from leukemia. He shares intimate details of their lives and personalities, before wondering how he can make a difference. All told, it’s sort of like a much less treacly and more sincere Macklemore song–no disrespect to Macklemore, as he’s evidently a nice person.

“This song is about me meeting two different kids who were my fans, and hearing directly about certain struggles they have gone through in life,” says Classified. “One of my young fans’ brother was murdered and I weigh in on how the process by which to find out the perpetrator of crimes can be dicey. The other is about a young kid who was very sick, facing death and just seeing how he dealt with it and at the same time seeing how it affected me and my outlook on life.” Watch “It’s Hard to Understand” below.

