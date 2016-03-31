Claude VonStroke’s “The Rain Break” Revisits Two 80s Classics

San Francisco producer Claude VonStroke‘s new single “The Rain Break,” combines two 80s classics, but somehow it doesn’t end up feeling like retro house. For the track, the Dirtybird boss replayed the bassline from Raze’s house smash “Break For Love”, and then recreated the vocal part of R&B singer Oran “Juice” Jones’ 1986 hit “The Rain” using a vocoder.

“I kept singing the “Break For Love” bassline over and over again in my head but the vocal that always popped in over the top was from Oran “Juice” Jones,” VonStroke said in a press release. “I can’t explain why that happened but I just thought they went together so well that I ran with it.”

Videos by VICE

The Rain Break EP comes out April 1, watch the Simon Cave-directed video and listen to the original songs used below.