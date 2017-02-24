Claudio Ranieri Releases Statement After Leicester Sacking: “Yesterday My Dream Died”

Yesterday’s sacking of Claudio Ranieri from Leicester City FC broke hearts all across football, after the Italian manager’s miracle legacy from last year was repeatedly dashed throughout this year’s relatively terrible season. Ranieri’s run last season wasn’t just astonishing, it was done with class and the kind of passion you’d expect from the best of coaches. Pizza parties, surprise passionate renditions of opera classics with Andrea Bocelli, and whispers of dilly dilly ding dongs.

Well, now—with Leicester one point from relegation and no wins and no league goals in 2017—the manager was unceremoniously dumped, and he’s spoken out about the decision. And, man, is it heartbreaking:

Any statement that starts off with, “Yesterday my dream died,” is going to jerk the tears, but the rest of the statement is just as emotional. Take this closer, for example:

You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too. No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will…. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be Champion with all of you.

Like any other type of breakup, you can only just hope for Claudio to find an even better partner next time.