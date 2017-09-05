VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Travel

Claustrophobic Photos of Urban Existence

By

도시, 닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
Share:

This story appears in the September Issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Our cover star, Christian Delfino’s, portfolio is chocked full of dizzying urban landscapes and the quiet, beautiful instances that accompany them. Delfino’s fascination with our crammed contemporary living started in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida and the surrounding apartment complexes. These early observations have continued to inform his perspective in this new series, Disconnected featured below.

Videos by VICE

도시, 닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀, 택시
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀, 도서관
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀, 대도시
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀, 고양이, 길냥이
도시,닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀
도시, 닭장, 현대인, 아파트, 과밀, 통조림

For more of Christian Delfino’s work, click here.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE