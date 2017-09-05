Claustrophobic Photos of Urban Existence

This story appears in the September Issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Our cover star, Christian Delfino’s, portfolio is chocked full of dizzying urban landscapes and the quiet, beautiful instances that accompany them. Delfino’s fascination with our crammed contemporary living started in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida and the surrounding apartment complexes. These early observations have continued to inform his perspective in this new series, Disconnected featured below.

Videos by VICE

For more of Christian Delfino’s work, click here.