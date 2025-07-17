‘Clean Up Earth’ Looks Like a Serene, Cozy Co-Op Cleaning Game, and I’m Already Itching To Dive In

There’s a lot of work to be done in Clean Up Earth. The world has, somehow, become overrun with trash. It’s up to us to take the initiative and start making the world look beautiful once again. Utilizing a sleek piece of machinery, we can suck up trash, recycle, and renew the planet to its former glory once more. But the most important part? This isn’t something we’ll have to do on our own. Games like this always shine in co-op, and I’ve already sent the Kickstarter link to my wife so we can each get a copy. With plans to go beyond the realm of gaming and do some real environmental work, Clean Up Earth is looking like an exciting and excellent addition to my ever-growing cozy backlog.

Screenshot: Magic Pockets

The ”Terra-Cleaner” Looks Like a Fantastic Piece of Tech, and ‘Clean up Earth’ Looks Just as Brilliant

Clean Up Earth is aiming to do things a bit differently. Players can tackle this solo, with up to three friends, or join up with 10+ in live multiplayer areas. So basically, imagine a small, cozy MMO where you and a bunch of randoms can clean up the world around you. That sounds surprisingly serene, especially if the community around the game is just as passionate as you are. A mix of real-world locations and incredibly futuristic technology, in the form of the Terra-Cleaner, Clean Up Earth aims to be both informative and fun.

There’s also the potential to turn Clean Up Earth into a platform for real-world action. Magic Pockets is incredibly passionate about the objective of cleaning up the planet. Imagine that creating a game like this could have an actual impact? That would be incredible to see. You already know that games like PowerWash Simulator mix cozy vibes with great multiplayer. Clean Up Earth looks just as stellar, with upgrades galore to make our Terra-Cleaners unstoppable.

Play video Video via Clean Up Earth on YouTube Video via Clean Up Earth on YouTube

Clean Up Earth is aiming for a Q1 2026 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. If the game supports crossplay, which has not been confirmed as of the time of this writing, I can only imagine how much fun it would be to get a crew of like-minded cleaners together to make a difference. If Clean Up Earth starts up a conversation about keeping the planet happy and healthy? I’d say it did its job well. I already know Katie and I are jumping into this on Day 1.