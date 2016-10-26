Cleanse The Spirit, Rejuvenate Your Soul With Tika’s New EP ‘Carry On’

Taking care of our mental health is more often than not a luxury. To carve out space in an attempt to rejuvenate and heal can take time, as well as money, which we aren’t always afforded. But music has long been an incredible healing source. And this is the premise for Tika’s new excellent, hazy and retro sounding EP Carry On. Tika channels her struggles with depression into a light, R&B soaked EP that often times broaches tougher subject matter like “if they only knew I had these demons in my mind/when I get home at night I cry to the moon and stars” on title track “Carry On.” The Toronto singer and songwriter said via email that during her depression she “gravitated towards music that felt light and beautiful.”

The tight four song EP features Harrison and Clairmont The Second on production with Clairmont appearing on the shimmery and danceable “OHMYGOD.” The tone is set with first track “LWY (Life Without You)” that sonically allows the listener to absorb Tika’s works (“I’m not playing these games”) with subsequently swaying to and getting lost in the smooth beat and spoken word break. “People continue to underestimate the power of music. It is a form of therapy that we need to be mindful about absorbing when we’re going through depression,” Tika continues. “If you’re sad and you listen to sad shit, you might continue to feel sad. I made it a point to ingest beauty, love, spirituality and peaceful meditative songs while I was healing. I wanted to create this body of work to encourage people to heal again and eventually ‘Carry On.’”

Listen to the EP below:

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer at Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.