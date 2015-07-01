Clementine Aperol Spritz Jell-O Shots Recipe

Servings: 24 Jello shots

Prep time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 clementines

1/2 cup fresh clementine juice from actual clementines

1/2 cup Aperol

1 cup Prosecco or sparkling wine

1.5 packets or 1 1/4 tablespoons unflavored Knox gelatin, or if vegetarian/vegan, use 1 teaspoon powdered agar-agar

1/4 cup white granulated sugar

Small saucepan (like 1.5 quart)

baking muffin tin with at least 12 cups

Directions

1. Slice clementines in half. You can use tangerines or any other citrus as well, but we like clementines for their firmer and smoother skin and because they are seedless. Hand juice the citrus carefully as to not rip the skin and finely strain the juice until you have 1/2 cup juice.

Pro Tip: We like to take the segments out by hand and then put them into the hand juicer. Leaving the pulp in also works and gives the shots a more rustic look.

2. Pour clementine juice into a small saucepan, sprinkle with gelatin or agar-agar and sugar mixture evenly. Let soak for a couple minutes.

3. If using gelatin: Heat over medium, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and gelatin are both dissolved. Do not boil! Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

If using agar-agar: Heat over medium, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and agar-agar are dissolved and come to a boil. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

4. Set clementine cups in muffin pan cups so they are secure. Now that the mixture is cool, stir in Prosecco and Aperol.

5. Transfer to a container with a spout and pour mixture into clementine cups. Chill in refrigerator for 2 hours until set or chill overnight.

6. Turn clementine cups out onto a cutting board, Jell-O-side down.

7. Using a sharp knife, cut each clementine in half lengthwise, trim edges with scissors to make pretty, and serve.

