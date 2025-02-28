cleveland-area-school-bus-carrying-15-students-catches-fire

A school bus in the Cleveland area was carrying 15 students when it caught fire during its morning route to Monticello Middle School. No injuries were reported, thanks largely to the swift actions of the school bus driver who has elected to remain anonymous.

The bus was moving along its normal morning route, already having picked up 15 kids, when flames started shooting out from behind one of the rear wheels. Liz Kirby, the Superintendent for the Cleveland Heights University-Heights City School District, was quoted by NBC News as saying that she “can’t express how relieved I am that no one was hurt, and I am incredibly grateful for the quick response from the driver.”

Kirby then offered at least partial credit to the annual bus evacuation drills that drivers conduct with students to ensure that everyone knows how to handle a bus emergency should one arise.

The Cleveland Heights fire department quickly controlled the flames, though an investigation by the fire department, the district, and the State Highway Patrol will be needed to determine the cause of the fire. The bus had just passed a state inspection on February 14, 2025.