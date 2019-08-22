Cleveland Cop Arrested and Suspended After He Allegedly Urinated on 12-Year-Old Girl and Filmed It

A Cleveland cop is accused of trying to kidnap a young girl while she waited for the school bus, and urinating on her after she refused to get in his car.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa, who was hired to Cleveland’s police force in 2014, was charged with several crimes Wednesday, including attempted kidnapping, child endangerment, assault, and public indecency. Until the case has been concluded, he’s suspended from the department without pay, according to Cleveland.com.

Nhiwatiwa, 34, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to police. But the alleged incident occurred on Friday when he was off duty, and the 12-year-old girl was waiting to be picked up for school.

Nhiwatiwa allegedly pulled up at the bus stop and asked the girl if she needed a ride, which she repeatedly refused, according to Cleveland.com. He drove away, returned a minute later, got out of his car, and began urinating on her. He recorded the incident on his cellphone. The girl’s mother reported the incident to police.

“He will be held accountable,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told Cleveland.com. “It’s my office’s mission to ensure he never wears the badge of a police officer again.”



Later in the day, someone else called the Euclid police on Nhiwatiwa and said he was looking inside vehicles and acting odd.

He’s currently being held without bond, according to NBC News. He’s scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.

Cover: Solomon Nhiwatiwa booking photo, Euclid Police Department