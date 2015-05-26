Clever Glass Fountain Pen Lets You Write with Any Liquid

So long as you have a stocked fridge, you’ll never run out of ink thanks to the WinkPen, a cleverly-designed, refillable implement that can write with just about any staining liquid you can think of. Originally conceived specifically as a wine ink pen (hence, WinkPen), industrial designer and artist Jessica Chan made the first prototype as a reaction to her inability to find truly biodegradable ink. “Even those made with vegetable and soy… are not 100% biodegradable,” she explains in her Kickstarter campaign, which, at the time of writing, has raised $39,208 of its $47,000 goal. Sinking $13,000 of her own money into the project, she set about designing a pen with a syringe-like filling mechanism for easy loading, and a glass nib that resists corrosion and is easy to clean. The result is a convenient and sustainable alternative to expensive refillable pens—and also the easiest way to sign legal documents in your own blood.

Gen your own for $60 on WinkPen’s Kickstarter.

