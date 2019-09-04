Join the Climate Strikes on the 20th of September

Look, I know you came here to see anywhere from two to ten people fucking each other, in the hope that your sweet, sweet orgasm would distract you from all the problems we’re facing – a looming no-deal Brexit, a potential general election, the fact the Amazon rainforest is still on fire – and that, instead, you have found this article.

But what if I told you there’s a way to ease that strange post-cum shame you might be feeling soon by taking part in one of the many climate strikes happening across the globe on Friday the 20th of September?

As you’ll already know, the world is in the midst of a climate crisis, and according to the IPCC we’re running out of time to stop the irreversible damage we’re doing to the planet. But governments across the world aren’t doing anything about it, so this September people will be skipping out on whatever responsibilities they have – work, college, university – to demand that the necessary changes are made.

A general strike, involving workers from all industries stopping work at the same time, will send a powerful message – and you can be part of it.

Okay, you can go back to PornHub now. See you on the 20th of September.