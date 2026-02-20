Climber Found Guilty of Manslaughter After Leaving Girlfriend to Die on Austria’s Tallest Mountain

An Austrian man is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving his girlfriend to die during a winter ascent of Grossglockner, the country’s highest peak, in January 2025.

The BBC reports that prosecutors allege the 30-year-old made a series of bad decisions that led to Kerstin G’s death high on the mountain. They claim he began the climb too late in the day, underestimated the severity of winter conditions, and failed to carry adequate emergency bivouac equipment. He also allegedly allowed his girlfriend to wear snowboard soft boots, which authorities say are unsuitable for a high-altitude, mixed-terrain Alpine tour.

According to prosecutors, wind speeds reached 45 mph, with temperatures at -8°C and windchill dropping to -20°C. They argue the couple should have turned back earlier, when retreat was still possible.

The man’s lawyer, Kurt Jelinek, says the couple planned the climb together, considered themselves experienced, and were in good physical condition. They reached a point known as Frühstücksplatz around 1:30 p.m., after which descending before the summit would have been difficult. Webcam footage later showed their headlamps still moving uphill until 9:00 p.m.

The accounts diverge from there.

Prosecutors say the pair became stranded around 8:50 p.m. and that the defendant failed to signal for help, even when a police helicopter flew overhead. The defense argues they felt capable of continuing and were close to the summit. At 12:35 a.m., the man called the mountain police. Authorities allege he downplayed the danger and later put his phone on silent; his lawyer denies the accusation.

By around 2:00 a.m., prosecutors say he left his girlfriend, Kerstin G, roughly 40 meters below the summit cross to seek help. He eventually descended the other side of the mountain. Authorities argue he did not properly insulate her against the cold and waited too long to alert emergency services. High winds grounded rescue helicopters overnight.

Kerstin G died alone on the mountainside.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to three years in prison. This case has the potential to set a significant precedent as it would raise broader questions about the legal responsibility between climbing partners.