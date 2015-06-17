Clint Dempsey Red Carded For Ripping Up Ref’s Notebook

In the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, The Portland Timbers beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 in a bizarre finish that saw the Sounders playing with seven men in the final minutes. Brad Evans was sent off in the 69th minute on his second yellow card (not nice) and then Obafemi Martins had to be stretchered off with an injury. Since Seattle had already used up their three substitutions, they had to play with nine men. Then, in extra time, Michael Aziri was shown a red card for elbowing a Portland player. Which gets us to eight men for Seattle, who trailed 2-1 at this point.

Then things got really interesting because as soon as Aziri was shown the red, Clint Dempsey got fired up and made a beeline for the referee. Dempsey reached into the ref’s pocket, tossed his notebook, and then picked it up and ripped it to pieces. He was very obviously shown a red card and booted as well. That gets us to the magic number of seven. Portland added the final goal shortly after Dempsey was sent off.

Videos by VICE

Seattle lost, but didn’t seem to be too upset about it at the end of the night.