Cloud Nothings’ Cover of Coldplay’s “Clocks” is Frankly, Beautifully, Very Disrespectful

Every year, The A.V. Club runs a series called A.V. Club Undercover where bands cover songs in a nice room in front of a camera. This year’s season has already thrown up a couple of gems, including Xiu Xiu inexplicably smashing ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” and Phantogram’s version of “Violet” by Hole. However, while a lot of these covers tend to get sorta weird, none so far have quite reached the heights of ‘fucking bizarre’ thrown up by the series’ most recent instalment: Cloud Nothings doing “Clocks” by Coldplay.

With a frankly admirable level of disrespect for the original – making Chris Martin’s voice sound like it’s being pushed through an electronic meat grinder, for one, and giving the entire song, including that “iconic” piano riff, the overall sense that it’s being played over some broken speakers in an extremely haunted and old arcade. I kind of think “Clocks” sounds better with this weird keyboard meowing over the top of it, anyway.

Videos by VICE

Watch above, feel like you’re listening to “Clocks” in one of the circles of hell, get into it.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.



(Image via YouTube)