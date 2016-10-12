Cloud Nothings Share New Song “Modern Act,” Announce New Album ‘Life Without Sound’

Winter is coming, but along with it will come the new album from Cloud Nothings. The Cleveland indie-punkers have returned with “Modern Act,” the first single from an album called Life Without Sound that’s due January 27. “Modern Act” is one of frontman and songwriter Dylan Baldi’s sunnier compositions, with a simple and yearning chorus of “I want a love / that’s all I need lately” and the band’s instantly recognizable chugging groove. The name of Cloud Nothings’ album imagines a silent existence but it’s great to hear their distinctive take on indie rock in our ears again. Stream “Modern Act” below and check out Cloud Nothings’ tour dates as well.
10/14 Greenville, SC – Fall for Greenville Fest
11/12 Santa Ana, CA – Outpost Festival
1114 Oakland, CA – Starlite Social Club
11/16 Los Angeles, CA – Hi Hat
01/26 Cleveland, OH – Beachland ballroom
01/27 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
01/28 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
01/30 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
01/31 Boston, MA – Paradise
02/01 New York, NY – Webster Hall
02/03 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
02/10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
03/01 Copenhagen – Loppen
03/02 Malmo, SE – Babel
03/03 Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand
03/05 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret
03/06 Hamburg, DE – Knust
03/07 Berlin, DE – Bi Nuu
03/08 Munich, DE – Kranhalle
03/09 Cologne, DE – Luxor
03/11 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
03/12 Brussels, BE – Botanique
03/14 Paris, FR – Petit Bain
03/16 Bristok, UK – Thekla
03/17 Glasgow, UK – Stereo
03/18 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute
03/19 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
03/21 London, UK – Koko
03/22 Birmingham, UK – The Hare & Hounds
03/23 Brighton, UK – The Haunt
Photo by Jesse Lirola
