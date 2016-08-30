Clowns with Knives Are Apparently Terrorizing Kids in South Carolina

Children in Greenville, South Carolina, are allegedly being harassed by horrifying clowns with knives trying to coax them into the woods, WSPS 7 reports.

Several sightings have been reported by Greenville residents over the past few weeks, describing people dressed as clowns “trying to lure children in the woods.” It seems like Greenville’s Fleetwood Manor Apartment complex has been the main target for the low-rent Pennywise freaks—after numerous complaints from residents, the property manager posted a warning about it on Facebook.



James Arnold, a parent who lives in the apartments, told Buzzfeed News what his children claim happened.



“[Our kids] mentioned, ‘Mama, there’s clowns out there in the woods and they’re trying to get us to come out there,’” Arnold said. “Some had chains, some had knives, and some were holding out money, saying, ‘Come here, we’ve got candy for you,’ but they wouldn’t go.”

After an incident report was filed describing “several clowns in the woods flashing green laser lights,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation. So far, there’s not much actual evidence of the creepy-ass bozos emerging from the woods.

But after a statement from Greenville County deputy Drew Pinciaro was published yesterday, it’s clear he and the rest of the department are keen on getting to the bottom of what is hopefully just a viral marketing stunt for the upcoming It movie starring the Stranger Things kid.

