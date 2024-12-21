Club Dead? This Funeral Home Wants to Serve You Alcohol.

A funeral home in central Ohio just did something that more funeral homes should do, and is a little shocking that most of them don’t already do. Evergreen Funeral Creation and Reception applied for a liquor license that could soon allow them to serve alcohol during services.

Evergreen Funeral Cremation and Reception isn’t open yet. So please take Uncle Terry’s corpse out of the trunk after you hastily piled him in there after reading the paragraph above. The funeral home is set to open next year and hopes to offer a changeup from the traditional morose funereal experience to one that’s more personalized. And possibly even more celebratory if the mourners want it that way.

Videos by VICE

This Funeral Home Just Wants You to Party

One of the owners of the establishment, a guy named Hunter Triplett, whose name implies that he is one corner of a love triangle from a young adult dystopian sci-fi book series, says that he envisions his role as a “party planner for the dead.” Honestly, that job title rocks so fucking hard. God damn. That sounds like a title Alice Cooper would’ve bestowed upon himself.

The funeral home intends to serve alcohol only on the premises. Should its D3 liquor license be approved, it will offer funeral services with plans that include beer, wine, and hard liquor.