A Fan Liked My Set So Much She Tried To Steal My Mixer

We’ve all experienced a life-changing DJ set that moves us to become one with the music. But what happens when you love the music so much that you want to take it with you? Erick Morillo recently faced down an enthusiastic fan that wanted to take all parts of his DJ set–including the mixer–home with her when she left. Here’s his story.

It was possibly one of the best nights that I’ve experienced as a DJ in London, but it almost had a disastrous ending. Last November, I played at the Egg for the first time. The place was packed and the energy was absolutely rocking. I was only supposed to play a few hours, but ended up playing an eight-hour set that lasted until 7am.

The DJ booth there is really low. You are practically eye to eye with the clubbers. Around 3:30am, I noticed a girl who was really excited. She was young, probably in her mid-twenties. She was dancing front and center having the best time, really into the music and going for it. Her energy was amazing!

While the music was pumping, she reached over the booth and grabbed the mixer. My tour manager saw her and was able to pull her hands off of it. She then reached back over the booth and grabbed all of the cables connected to the back of the mixer.

I hoped she didn’t pull the power or the night would have been over immediately. It’s hard to recover from a complete shutdown at 3:30am in the morning when the entire club is going absolutely crazy!

All of a sudden, two security guards pulled her away in order to kick her out of the club. She held on tight to the cables, yanking them as hard as possible. I tried to make sense of what the heck was going on; as the mixer was being pulled away from me, I lifted it up and moved it in her direction in hopes that she wouldn’t pull out the cables. Thankfully, she didn’t manage to unplug the power cord, which would have abruptly stopped the music and killed the amazing vibe.

Security managed to remove her from the dance floor and I was able to keep playing until the early morning hours, making the night one of my top gigs ever in London. I don’t know what happened to the girl, but I’m sure security politely walked her to the exit and told her the party was over.