‘Clueless’ Is Still Much Smarter, and More Conservative, Than It Seems

(CW for discussion of incest, sexual harassment, and relationship age gaps)

Clueless was one of the most successful movies of 1995, and also proved to have one of the most important legacies. A modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, Clueless was a comedy of manners for children of the 1990s… or at least those who dreamed of what life might be like if you were that young, that rich, and that insulated from consequences. But does its tongue-in-cheek portrayal of young women and their social lives hold up today? Did the media that came after Clueless and often imitated it, like Cruel Intentions and later Gossip Girl, break from the film’s philosophy or merely unearth a darkness that was already there? So is Paul Rudd like her step-brother, and isn’t that kind of weird? Danielle, Natalie, and Rob dig into all of it on this episode of Be Good and Rewatch It.

