CM Punk Appears in Trailer for Image Comics ‘Revival’ TV Adaption on SYFY

Look in my eyes, what do you see? WWE star CM Punk in SYFY’s upcoming Revival series!

Punk is no stranger to acting, he starred alongside Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig on STARZ’s Heels. Additionally, he’s been in several movies as well, including Jakob’s Wife, Girl on the Third Floor and Let’s Start a Cult. The wrestling legend took time off from beating up Drew McIntyre late last year for several upcoming acting projects, and it looks like we’re finally getting our first look at one of them.

CM Punk’s Next Project involves the undead

Revival, a paranormal noir show based on the best-selling and award-winning Image Comics story from Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, boasts a great cast. Alongside Punk are Wynonna Earp‘s Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen.

Revival is perfect for fans of the undead and crime junkies looking to fill The Walking Dead and Twin Peaks sized holes in their hearts. Set in rural Wisconsin, “the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

More Wrestlers Turning to Hollywood

WWE wrestlers have been transitioning into the acting world for quite some time. The Rock, John Cena and Bautista have proven you can be successful in other mediums as a wrestler. Punk is a more recent example of this, and he’s got big aspirations for his acting career. Deadline recently asked if he has any interest in acting in a rom-com, and Punk admits he does.

“Me and Dave Bautista are trying to do a rom-com, maybe not together, but it’s a race. He really wants to do one, and I really want to do one too,” he said. “Dave and I are two emotional b–ches. We would absolutely kill that genre, guaranteed, him especially. I’m dying to work with him. What if we were romantically involved? Who’s not going to pay to see that?” The 46-year-old wrestler got the stamp of approval from Bautista himself in 2024, who told Buzzfeed Punk has “pretty unlimited potential” as an actor.

Season 1 of Revival premieres on June 12 at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY. The Revival Compendium trade paperback is available at local comic shops, independent bookstores, as well as online retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Indigo.