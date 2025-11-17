CM Punk & Justin Long Star in Shudder’s ‘Night Patrol’

WWE wrestler CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is heading to the big screens in early 2026.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion stars in Shudder’s newest project Night Patrol, debuting in theaters on January 16, 2026. He is playing a police officer moonlighting as a vampire. Punk stars alongside Justin Long, Jermaine Fowler, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.

CM Punk’s Next Acting Venture

Per the synopsis, Night Patrol follows an officer with the LAPD who “must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.”

In the trailer, Punk appears to be the leader of the group who court Long’s character. They go on hunts at night, ripping throats, shooting bullets, and leaving no trace. One of the local gangs is seen fighting off the vampire crew, debating whether it’s werewolves, lizard men, or vampires. Gibbs’ character asks, “Trip, you brought them silver bullets?”

“Hold up, blood. That’s werewolves, man. You trippin’.”

WWE’s Mark on Hollywood

Punk isn’t the only wrestler taking on more Hollywood roles thanks to legends like Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista paving the way. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are taking part in the live-action Street Fighter, Drew McIntyre is signed on for the Highlander reboot, and Jade Cargill is signed on for True Threat opposite Jonathan Majors.

While Punk is taking on more roles outside of WWE, his work within the company is only ramping up. After winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SNME, he will next compete at Survivor Series. He is teaming with Cody Rhodes and the Usos against The Vision in the men’s WarGames match. As the year winds down, that means WrestleMania season is right around the corner, too. So he’ll be booked and busy for a while. The good news is you can catch him every Monday night on WWE Raw on Netflix.

