CM Punk Qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber, Sets Sights on John Cena

CM Punk is going to the Elimination Chamber in Toronto after qualifying on Monday Night Raw.

The former multi-time WWE Champion is fresh off the Royal Rumble. Walking into Raw tonight, he stated he wanted to be in the WrestleMania main event. Logan Paul eliminated Punk on Saturday night, making it to the final six. He then got into an altercation with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, eliminated moments before by him. Jey Uso took out John Cena to win the match.

CM Punk Qualifies for Elimination Chamber

The red brand kicked off with several qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber, including Punk vs. Sami Zayn. The match was hard-fought between the two but Punk came out with the win after a gnarly GTS to Zayn’s face. After punching his ticket to the Chamber, Kevin Owens appeared and attacked Zayn post-match. It’s unclear which path Uso will choose as the Rumble winner, but Punk has steep competition in the Chamber. Thus far, Cena has inserted himself into the match.

“I’m looking at the Chamber now like, ‘Oh, Cena’s got a buy? Cena just gets to be in it?’ Okay, Mr. I’m filming Matchbox in Budapest. I’m gonna just disappear, and then I just get a gift? So, I want to qualify for the Chamber so I can slap the shit out of John Cena. That might be my last opportunity to do so,” Punk said on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast. “Obviously, Mania’s a big deal, and I’m not putting that on the back burner or anything like that, but he’s already in it. He got a gift, he got a bye, he got a handout. He’s in the Chamber because he’s John Cena? Well, I’m gonna qualify, and I’m gonna come after him. That’s my goal.”

Punk will compete in his fourth Elimination Chamber. In 2012 he defended the WWE Heavyweight Championship against Chris Jericho, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, R-Truth, and The Miz. While he won that match, he has yet to win an actual Chamber itself.

There’s still time for the rest of the field to take shape, too. Next week, Logan Paul will take on Rey Mysterio for a chance to be in the Chamber. Additionally, Seth Rollins revealed he will compete in a qualifier against Finn Balor in two weeks.