CM Punk Reveals Why He’s Teaming With Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

CM Punk and Roman Reigns came face-to-face on Friday night during WWE SmackDown, and Punk is ready to collect on a favor.

Last week, Paul Heyman revealed that Punk is the final man to even the odds for Reigns’ team at Survivor Series against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed. Reigns doesn’t have a choice given he’s scorned everyone on the roster. However, The Usos and Sami Zayn found it within themselves to help defeat a common enemy.

ROMAN REIGNS AND CM PUNK COME FACE-TO-FACE

In the cinematic vignette, Punk makes it clear he’s not helping Reigns. He’s getting revenge on Sikoa for what he did to their friend, Heyman. He doesn’t like Reigns and Reigns certainly doesn’t like Punk, but they can put their differences aside for one night. Punk also lets it slip that if Reigns wants to revisit the conversation after Survivor Series, he’s game.

Before getting up to leave, Punk notifies Reigns that Heyman will owe him a favor as he smugly walks out the door. Although it’s unclear what that favor is, Reigns has made it clear he’s gunning for Rhodes and that championship. Punk may try to skip the line and cash in before he can.

Months back, Punk and Heyman had a moment on screen where Punk asked Heyman what his “favor” was if he left Chicago to avoid an attack by Sikoa. Perhaps the wheels were turning all those months ago. Punk still has a lot to tie up now that he’s back in the ring, namely with Seth Rollins who promised to come after him when he least expects.

Tune into Survivor Series: WarGames tomorrow night, November 30th, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock domestically and the WWE Network elsewhere.