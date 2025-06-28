CM Punk Trolls John Cena With “Basic Thuganomics” Entrance

Ahead of their match at Night of Champions, CM Punk got back at John Cena for his Pipebomb promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Coincidentally, today is the anniversary of the legendary promo that Punk cut on WWE Raw, calling out the establishment. It’s highly regarded as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. Punk decided to step it up a notch and beat Cena at his own game. So, on WWE SmackDown, instead of coming out to his iconic “Cult of Personality” theme, he threw it back to 2005. That’s when “Basic Thuganomics” blared through the speakers.

CM Punk Channels John Cena’s Dr. of Thuganomics

Punk came out in a Chicago Cubs jersey, Cena-approved jorts, a backwards cap, and rings that read “Drug Free.” Punk threw his usual promo style out the window in favor of a rap, calling it “Basic Punkanomics.” He calls Cena a “Temu Macklemore” and claims Cena’s buried more talent than The Undertaker.

“14 years ago today, I dropped the legendary pipebomb, and you tried to make it all about you because that’s what you do John, you’re a leech, you’re a phony, you’re a fraud, you’re an ass kiss,” Punk says. “17-time champion but you ain’t ever been in my class. Before you go John, there’s one more wish to make, tomorrow night you’re gonna lose to Kendrick because bitch, you’re my Drake.”

Punk is challenging Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he won at WrestleMania 41 from Cody Rhodes. After defeating R-Truth, Cena called out the WWE locker room to give him some real competition. That’s when Punk, one of Cena’s greatest rivals, answered the call. This will be Cena’s second title defense since winning in April. His last title defense was against Randy Orton.

