CM Punk’s WWE Return Is Right Around the Corner

Look in my eyes, what do you see? CM Punk back on TV.

Back in October Punk announced that he’d be taking a step back from WWE for the foreseeable future. As it turns out, he’s got a few Hollywood projects in the works, greatly impacting his ability to appear. However, his return date is just around the corner! WWE announced that Punk will return during the yearly WWE Live Holiday tour. Per tradition, they are making a stop at Madison Square Garden, the place Punk returned against Dominik Mysterio.

Punk’s had a whirlwind of a year since then. His first official televised return match took place at the Royal Rumble. It was there that he suffered a great injury that kept him on the shelf until WWE SummerSlam. While he was away, Drew McIntyre carried a very heated feud with him. Things culminated at Bad Blood where Punk defeated him in Hell in a Cell.

There’s certainly no shortage of people who want a piece of the “Second City Saint.” Punk and Seth Rollins have had it out for each other since last November. Set to feud through WrestleMania 40, Punk’s injury put a wrench in those plans. Rollins will also be at MSG, where he will face Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage match.

Punk called out the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as well, so at least he’s still got big title aspirations. Additionally, John Cena will wrap his career in 2025. Punk made it clear he wants one more go at “Big Match John.” There’s also the NXT route where Punk has been spending a ton of time with the young talent. After all, Ethan Page is waiting in the wings following their stare-down.

It’s not just brand exclusive either — SmackDown‘s Grayson Waller is chomping at the bit to get in the ring with Punk, believing they’d create “magic.”

“I think the way CM Punk does his business, the way he talks, I’d have so much fun with that. I can just feel it,” Waller told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “Even the small interactions that we’ve had — I threw a little bit of trash talk at him before he got here just in case he ever did and now that he’s here, I feel like me and Punk would have a lot of fun.”