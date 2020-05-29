CNN News Crew Arrested Live On Air as Civil Unrest Continues in Minneapolis

A black CNN reporter was arrested live on air this morning while covering the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. The white police officer who was filmed killing Floyd is yet to be arrested.

Floyd was approached on Monday by four officers responding to reports of the use of counterfeit money. Video of the arrest shows former officer Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeling on Floyd’s neck, despite him telling Chauvin he cannot breathe. Police say Floyd was uncooperative, but new videos appear to undermine that account.

Videos by VICE

Since Floyd was pronounced dead on Monday night, buildings in Minneapolis have been burned and looted as protesters react in anger to yet another death of a black man in police custody.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) May 29, 2020

At 5:11AM local time today, a CNN crew reporting on the unrest was arrested live on television, despite the fact they had not done anything unlawful. Police told the crew, including correspondent Omar Jimenez, that they were being detained because they had not moved when asked to.



CNN said in a statement: “A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in #Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.” Since then, Jimenez has been released from police custody and is back on air.

CNN political correspondent Abby D Phillip tweeted that a white CNN staffer was also approached by police, but not arrested: “My other colleague @joshscampbell is also on the scene in Minneapolis. He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN. And they say ‘ok, you’re good.’ This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby.”

BREAKING: The third precinct police station is on fire. Rioters have taken over pic.twitter.com/AJg4jDr9Tz — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday, before protesters started gathering that evening, chanting, “I can’t breathe,” and, “It could have been me.”

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on the county prosecutor to arrest Chauvin, while Bridgett Floyd, George’s sister, said all four officers involved should be charged with the murder of her brother. Prosecutors have said they need more time to investigate, but added, “Our highest priority is that justice will be served.” It has since emerged that two of the officers involved in Floyd’s death were previously involved in use-of-force incidents.

On Wednesday night, thousands came out to protest. Some demonstrators threw rocks at police, or returned tear gas canisters that had been launched at them by police. Others set fire to buildings and looted shops. At least one man was shot and killed after the protests turned violent. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

On Thursday night, protesters gathered outside the police department’s 3rd precinct, which is near where Floyd was killed. Officers tried to disperse the crowd with rubber bullets and tear gas, but were unsuccessful. The building was set alight and police officers evacuated.

Referring to the protesters, President Donald Trump tweeted: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

That rhyming couplet was often used by sheriffs and police chiefs during the civil rights movement. In 1967, the Miami Dade Chief of Police used it while announcing that police would be doubling the number of patrols in black neighbourhoods and arming officers with shotguns and dogs. Twitter flagged the president’s tweet, saying it “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today”.

This story is developing and will be updated.