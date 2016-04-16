Coachella 2016 Day One: Giant Computers, Crowd Surfing, and Making ‘Chella Great Again

All photos taken by Timothy Norris
Coachella is here again this year, and wow is it the sunny, grassy oasis we’ve been waiting for all year. The first day of the festival did a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the weekend bringing out a variety of different acts that are bound to satisfy every musical taste-bud in your brain. Want to just get lit and fucked up to some EDM? Jack U’s set brought it in spades, the pairing of Diplo and Skrillex playing behind some insane stage productions. Or maybe you were in the mood for something a little more introspective and thoughtful? Covered there too with the help of the sad, ultra-real jams of Sufjan Stevens to keep your experience in check. It was all that and more, bringing artists like A$AP Rocky, LCD Soundsystem, The Kills, Foals, Ellie Goulding, Savages, Underworld, G-Eazy, Of Monsters & Men, and so much more all to just one day of the festival. So, instead of planning an outfit for two months only to get covered in people juice, we rounded up a collection of photos from yesterday’s events to put you in the experience.
Foals
Videos by VICE
Of Monsters & Men
The Kills
Borns
A$AP Rocky
Ellie Goulding
G-Eazy
Jack U
LCD Soundsystem
Savages
Sufjan Stevens
The Last Shadow Puppets
Underworld