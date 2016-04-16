Coachella 2016 Day One: Giant Computers, Crowd Surfing, and Making ‘Chella Great Again

All photos taken by Timothy Norris



Coachella is here again this year, and wow is it the sunny, grassy oasis we’ve been waiting for all year. The first day of the festival did a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the weekend bringing out a variety of different acts that are bound to satisfy every musical taste-bud in your brain. Want to just get lit and fucked up to some EDM? Jack U’s set brought it in spades, the pairing of Diplo and Skrillex playing behind some insane stage productions. Or maybe you were in the mood for something a little more introspective and thoughtful? Covered there too with the help of the sad, ultra-real jams of Sufjan Stevens to keep your experience in check. It was all that and more, bringing artists like A$AP Rocky, LCD Soundsystem, The Kills, Foals, Ellie Goulding, Savages, Underworld, G-Eazy, Of Monsters & Men, and so much more all to just one day of the festival. So, instead of planning an outfit for two months only to get covered in people juice, we rounded up a collection of photos from yesterday’s events to put you in the experience.

Foals

Videos by VICE

Of Monsters & Men

The Kills



Borns



A$AP Rocky



Ellie Goulding



G-Eazy



Jack U



LCD Soundsystem



Savages



Sufjan Stevens



The Last Shadow Puppets

Underworld