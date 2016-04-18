The Scenes of Coachella Day Three: Exhaustion, Fireworks, and Some Freakin’ EDM



All photos by Timothy Norris

Yesterday was the final day of Coachella 2016’s first weekend, which meant a lot of people were tired as shit, slowly coming to terms with the realization that they had to return to the real world on Monday. But who cares, because it’s festival season, baby! The final day capped a weekend of pretty dang good music, and attendees got a taste of everything from Anderson .Paak’s R&B fusions to the big room EDM grandiosity of Calvin Harris to the punky-fun of Meg Myers. See the scenes below, and read our extensive coverage. We’re tired, too.

​Wolf Alice

Autolux

Death Grips

Anderson .Paak

Calvin Harris

Meg Myers

Chris Stapleton

Cold War Kids

Edward Sharpe

Kamasi Washington

Major Lazer

Matt & Kim

Hudson Mohawke

Joywave

Sia

The 1975

Miike Snow