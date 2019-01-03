The Coachella 2019 Lineup Is Here, Baby!

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has released its 2019 lineup, and it’s pretty dang stacked. As it should be—this year mark’s the SoCal mega-fest’s 20th anniversary.

Leading the pack is Childish Gambino on Friday night, with Tame Impala headlining on Saturday (but, let’s be real, Solange), with Ariana Grande closing out each Sunday of the festival’s two-weekend run.

The bookings only run deeper from there. Janelle Monae, BLACKPINK, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Aphex Twin, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, YG, Rosalia, J Balvin, Tierra Whack, H.E.R., SOPHIE, Sheck Wes, Juice WRLD, Yves Tumor, Mr. Eazi, Hop Along, Weezer, and Idris Elba are just a sampling of the three-day pop extravaganza.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2019 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Read Noisey’s coverage of Coachella 2018 here, and check out the complete lineup of this year’s edition below.

Andrea Domanick is Noisey's West Coast Editor.