Coachella 2026 Set Times Just Announced: Conflicts, Surprises, and More

Coachella just revealed the full schedule for 2026. That means, whether you’ve got your passes or just plan to stream your favorite artists’ sets at home, it’s time to set those alarms or start plotting that itinerary.

The set times were revealed Monday via Goldenvoice and Coachella’s official channels. The surprise addition of Jack White to Saturday’s bill was noteworthy, though the rock star won’t be headlining—no, in fact, he’s playing in a tent at 3 PM. Hm.

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(Passes are totally sold out, but you can still get yours last minute at StubHub.)

Notable Conflicts

Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Sabrina Carpenter are still headlining the Coachella stage, although Sabrina is going on quite a bit earlier than expected Friday night to allow for Anyma’s midnight dance party slot. K-Pop band BIGBANG and Kaskade will have some overlap Sunday, (Jane Remover/Wet Leg/Oklou is kinda brutal too, IMO).

Fans also noted that The Strokes opening up for Justin Bieber on Saturday is pretty rough, with those two fanbases not having much overlap. But David Byrne vs. Interpol is by far the most widely-mourned conflict, with new wave/post punk fans facing a very, very difficult choice.

Turnstile vs. Moby is another toughie, as is Dijon vs. Devo. Check out the posters to find your own personal vendetta. Here’s Redditor Yangervis: “Slayyyter/Bob Baker Marionettes clash. Just fell to my knees in Ralphs.”

More Surprises

Other minor surprises include Nine Inch Noize (Nine Inch Nails x Boys Noize) moving to Saturday and Foster the People moving from Friday to Sunday.

New additions besides Jack White include Tiffany Tyson, Doom Dave, Cahuilla Bird Singers & Dancers, Novasoul, MASSIO, and Not For Radio (Friday), Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED), Afrojack x Smiza, Jaqck Glam, Triste Juventud, and Seek-One (Saturday), Tijuana Panthers, JOY (Anonymous), Gabe Real, Juicewon, Panda & Chok, wyldeflower, Girl Math, & LOBOMAN (Sunday), and more.

View the full lineup below!

Coachella lineup & Set Times