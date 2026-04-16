Coachella 2026: Weekend 2 Livestream Guide (Set Times, How to Watch, and Last-Minute Tickets)

Coachella‘s weekend 2 is nigh—and to those of you going, we salute you. For those of you not going, well, we’re right there with you.

Despite the fact that you can stream up to four Coachella performances simultaneously on the festival’s official YouTube stream, we missed a few things last weekend that we would have liked to see. Plus, there are new performers just added that weren’t there last week. And so we’re gearing up for Couchella: Weekend 2. Won’t you join us?

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Below, see all the new performers that are appearing only on weekend 2, see all the livestream set times so you can plan your weekend, and, if the fomo is setting in to the tune of a couple thousand dollars’ worth—find out how to get last-minute tickets.

Second Chances

One of the biggest stories from last week’s fest was Anyma being forced to cancel the debut of his Aeden set due to high winds (or was it because of Sabrina Carpenter’s ironclad stage set?). With any luck, fans will get a shot at seeing that performance this weekend.

Plus, if you missed Turnstile, The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Geese, Katseye, Justin Bieber, The xx, Moby, David Byrne, Devo, Sabrina Capenter, Karol G, or any other favorites last week (there were some brutal conflicts—tough choices had to be made by all!), this weekend is your chance to catch their sets, for real this time.

New Additions and Dropouts

Probably the biggest weekend 2 addition, to me anyway, is Kacey Musgraves at the Mojave Stage at 3PM. She’ll replace Jack White in that slot. White was one of the best sets of the whole fest, and I think Spacey Kacey will shine in the underplay-ish Mojave tent, too.

The fest will also feature an all-new Quasar Stage lineup: Darco, Franky Rizardo and Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer on Friday; Devault, Madeon, DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus and DJ Snake x Knock2 on Saturday; and Linska, LP Giobbi and Sara Landry’s Blood Oath on Sunday.

Couchella weekend 2 watchers will enjoy streaming from the EDM-centric Yuma Tent, subbing in for the rock-oriented Sonora tent that streamed last week. Party on.

In other (bad) news, Rezz backed out of her weekend 2 set citing health concerns. Wishing her the best!

Fomo much?

You can still get last-minute Coachella tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Coachella weekend 2 Livestream Set times

Coachella weekend 2 will stream on the festival’s YouTube channel, with 7 simultaneous streams documenting each stage in (more or less) real time. Below are the approximate streaming times, along with their corresponding channel.

Friday, April 17

Coachella Stage (1)

Teddy Swims — 5:20–6:10

The xx — 7:00–7:55

Turnstile — 8:05–9:00

Sabrina Carpenter — 9:00–10:40

Disclosure — 10:40–11:55

Anyma — 12:00–1:00

Outdoor Theatre (2)

Dabeull — 4:00–4:50

Lykke Li — 5:20–6:10

Dijon — 6:40–7:30

Sahara (3)

Youna — 4:00–4:50

HUGEL — 4:50–5:50

Marlon Hoffstadt — 6:15–7:15

KATSEYE — 8:00–8:45

Levity — 9:15–10:20

Swae Lee — 10:50–11:40

Sexyy Red — 12:05–12:55

Mojave (4)

BINI — 4:15–5:00

Central Cee — 5:30–6:15

Devo — 6:45–7:40

Moby — 8:10–9:00

Slayyyter — 9:20–10:05

Ethel Cain — 10:45–11:35

Blood Orange — 12:00–12:55

Gobi (5)

Bob Baker Marionettes — 4:00–4:40

NewDad — 4:45–5:25

Joyce Manor — 5:30–6:10

CMAT — 6:15–6:55

fakemink — 7:20–8:00

Holly Humberstone — 8:25–9:10

Joost — 9:50–10:35

Creepy Nuts — 11:05–11:55

Yuma (6)

Groove Armada — 4:00–5:00

Rossi. x Chloé Caillet — 5:00–6:15

Kettama — 6:15–7:30

Prospa — 7:30–8:45

Max Dean x Luke Dean — 8:45–10:00

Max Styler — 10:00–11:15

Gordo — 11:15–12:55

Quasar (7)

Darco — 5:00–7:00

Franky Rizardo — 7:00–9:00

Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer — 9:00–11:00

Kettama x Prospa x Josh Baker — 11:00–1:00

Saturday, April 18

Coachella Stage (1)

Addison Rae — 5:25–6:20

GIVEON — 7:00–7:50

The Strokes — 9:00–10:10

Justin Bieber — 11:25–12:55

Outdoor Theatre (2)

Los Hermanos Flores — 4:00–4:50

Alex G — 5:10–6:00

Blondshell — 6:10–6:55

SOMBR — 7:05–7:55

Labrinth — 8:30–9:25

David Byrne — 10:25–11:25

Sahara (3)

ZULAN — 4:00–4:50

Hamdi — 5:00–5:55

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U — 6:15–7:10

TEED — 7:15–7:50

Nine Inch Noize — 8:00–8:45

Adriatique — 9:15–10:10

WORSHIP — 10:35–11:35

Mojave (4)

Kacey Musgraves — 4:00–4:50

Fujii Kaze — 4:55–5:45

Royel Otis — 5:50–6:35

Taemin — 7:30–8:20

PinkPantheress — 8:55–9:45

Interpol — 10:15–11:15

Gobi (5)

WHATMORE — 4:00–4:40

Luísa Sonza — 5:10–5:50

Geese — 6:15–7:00

Noga Erez — 7:05–7:50

Davido — 7:50–8:35

BIA — 9:00–9:45

Morat — 10:10–11:00

Yuma (6)

Riordan — 4:00–4:15

Mahmut Orhan — 4:15–5:30

Ben Sterling — 5:30–6:45

SOSA — 6:45–8:15

Bedouin — 8:15–9:45

Boys Noize — 9:45–11:00

Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer — 11:00–12:55

Quasar (7)

Devault — 5:00–7:00

Madeon — 7:00–8:15

DJ Snake x RL Grime x Flosstradamus — 8:15–9:45

DJ Snake x Knock2 — 9:45–11:00

Sunday, April 19

Coachella Stage (1)

Tijuana Panthers — 4:00–4:35

Wet Leg — 4:45–5:30

Major Lazer — 6:10–7:10

Young Thug — 7:50–8:40

Karol G — 10:10–11:55

Outdoor Theatre (2)

Gigi Perez — 4:00–4:45

Clipse — 5:15–6:10

Foster The People — 6:45–7:40

Laufey — 8:45–9:45

BIGBANG — 10:30–11:30

Sahara (3)

Girl Math (VNSSA x NALA) — 4:00–5:00

BUNT. — 5:05–6:05

Duke Dumont — 6:10–7:10

Mochakk — 7:25–8:25

Subtronics — 9:05–10:05

Kaskade — 10:50–11:55

Mojave (4)

Little Simz — 4:25–5:10

Suicidal Tendencies — 5:35–6:25

Samia — 6:30–7:10

Iggy Pop — 7:10–8:10

FKA twigs — 8:45–10:00

Gobi (5)

COBRAH — 4:05–4:50

Oklou — 5:15–6:00

Black Flag — 6:30–7:05

flowerovlove — 7:10–7:40

TOMORA — 7:45–8:35

The Rapture — 9:05–9:55

The Chats — 10:00–10:40

Yuma (6)

&friends — 4:00–4:15

MËSTIZA — 4:15–5:30

Carlita x Josh Baker — 5:30–7:00

Röyksopp — 7:00–8:30

WhoMadeWho — 8:30–10:00

Green Velvet x AYYBO — 10:00–11:55

Quasar (7)