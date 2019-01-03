Hey Coachella, Uh, Who Is Gucci Gang?

Update [January 3, 2019 4:41 EST]: As Variety points out, the image on Coachella’s website for Gucci Gang has been replaced by a split of Gucci Mane, Lil Pumpm and Smokepurpp. Turns out it might be a supergroup after all? More as this story unfolds.



Well, the Coachella 2019 lineup is here and although we’re still not done recovering from Beyoncé’s performance, we’re forced to move on with our lives. At a glance, things weren’t looking bad. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande are billed as headliners for the weekend, which makes sense. But Coachella buried something strange in the fine print. On the fourth line of the third day, there’s someone billed as “Gucci Gang.” Did they mean Lil Pump? I even did a shallow Google search to see if Lil Pump assembled some sort of mega-group of bright-haired rappers. Who the hell was Gucci Gang? But wait, it gets better. Double checking on Coachella’s lineup from their site reveals a photo of the icy man himself, Gucci Mane. How dare they?

the @coachella poster and website list the artist "Gucci Gang" with a picture of Gucci Mane and links to Gucci Mane's social mediahttps://t.co/xI3BiS6yeG pic.twitter.com/lK6R0hRx08 — umru (@umru_) January 3, 2019

Is Gucci Mane bringing out a gang of people? Is this a collaborative effort with Lil Pump? What exactly is going on here? This is not the respect that a NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AUTHOR should receive. I’m not sure if this is a hill I’d die on, there’s a possibility he could have altered his name for the purpose of his set. We’ve reached out to the festival for confirmation.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.