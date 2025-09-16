Coachella Makes Early Lineup Announcement For 2026 Festival With Plenty of Big Electronic Acts

Coachella dropped the 2026 festival lineup way earlier than usual, with passes going on sale Friday, September 19. The Indio, California-based festival will take place over two weekends in April, from April 10 to 12, and again from April 17 to 19. For both weekends, the lineup remains the same.

Next year’s festival is the usual blend of genres and performers. There’s bubblegum pop princess Sabrina Carpenter headlining Fridays, and deep south narrative-weaver Ethel Cain. Justin Bieber is back in the saddle to headline Saturdays, with bedroom lo-fi queen PinkPantheress on the roster. The Strokes are hitting the festival circuit again, and hardcore punks Turnstile are continuing their current reign in the public eye. While there’s no “Misfits logo on the Coachella poster” moment this year, it’s still a solid lineup.

A big draw to Coachella 2026 should be the electronic acts they’ve booked. These artists, from EDM and DJs to more hip-hop or lo-fi-leaning acts, usually get a decent spread across all Coachella stages.

At the bottom of the lineup, in a spot usually reserved for mainstage performances, is Anyma. This is the solo project of electronic DJ Matteo Milleri. The two Fridays will see Nine Inch Noize, a collaborative act between Boys Noize (aka Alexander Ridha) and Nine Inch Nails. Major Lazer will play Coachella for the first time since 2016, when they took the mainstage. Kaskade, America’s Best DJ of 2011, takes the stage on Sunday, while Disclosure plays on Firday and Solomun on Saturday.

The full lineup for Coachella 2026 has a solid mix of artists. Some have played the festival before, some are new faces. Some are returning after a long time away, but the double weekends are shaping up nicely.

Sabrina Carpenter headlines Friday, April 10 and 17. Electronic acts include Nine Inch Noize, Moby, Levity, Marlon Hoffstadt (aka DJ Daddy Trance), Gordo, Kettama, Groove Armada, Hugel, Slayyyter, Prospa, Hamdi, Max Styler, Dabeull, Ninajirachi, Chloé Caillet & Rossi, Max Dean & Luke Dean, Jessica Brankka, Arodes, Youna, and Sahar Z.

On Saturday, April 11 and 18, Justin Bieber is headliner. Electronic artists on that day are Solomun, PinkPantheress, Rezz, Adriatique, Boys Noize, Yousuke Yukimatsu, Green Velvet, Ayybo, Zulan, Bedouin, Ben Sterling, Mahmut Orhan, Riordan, and Yamagucci.

Sunday, April 12 and 19 has Karol G as headliner. The electronic acts include Kaskade, Major Lazer, Subtronics, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship (Culture Shock, Dimension, Sub Focus & 1991), Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, The Rapture, Bunt, Röyksopp, Cobrah, WhoMadeWho, RØZ, Carlita x Josh Baker, Mëstiza, &friends, Azzeca, and Tomora.

