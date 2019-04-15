VICE
Coachella Is Easy to Hate, But These Photos Prove It’s Still Fun as Hell

IG__6
Oh, Coachella. The land of thousands of literal rose-colored glasses and Fashion Nova ‘fits. The mega-festival returned to the Empire Polo fields last weekend for its annual three-day takeover. Featuring Donald Glover, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande as headliners, the festival provides a lot to poke fun of from a distance. But when you’re in the mix, it’s just a really good time.

Coachella is a place where people who know their Instagram angles can run wild. A lot of it is silly and fleeting. There are literal tents where revelers can get their makeup and hair done. But there were moments where you could forget all that. The grounds were peppered with art installations, interactive experiences, lavender-flavored popsicles, and lots and lots of people striking poses. And lest you forget, that it’s, you know, a music festival, there was actually music! Good music.

So what about the music? DVSN was a highlight, Christine and the Queens was powerful, and the queer community showed up for Lizzo and her sparkly attire and attitude. Anyone who had never listened to J-Pop before attending Coachella will now be hooked because of Perfume.

Coachella is marked by its big, blockbuster moments (see: Drake locking lips with Madonna in 2015 or any number of planned “surprise” guests that show up year after year). In true Coachella fashion, once Weezer hit the main stage, the chorus of “Beverly Hills” vibrated through what felt like the entire campground because obviously, that’s where everyone wanted to be. It was a moment. And speaking of “surprises,” Weezer brought out TLC and… Tears for Fears? Only at Coachella, baby!

I saw hordes of fans linked arm in arm for Kacey Musgraves’ sing-a-longs. I heard whispers between songs of “she’s so beautiful.” And the crowd was nice too, with all shapes and sizes singing along to Kacey while braving the dusty desert in their cowboy boots, the presence of which may have seemed out of place in years past. But this is 2019 and yee-haw has gone mainstream.

There was clear division between general admission, VIP, and that golden ticket of an artist band, but the more diverse acts made the festival feel united. Blackpink was the first K-pop act to hit Coachella. J.Balvin spoke to the crowd in both Spanish and English, announcing he was the first reggaeton act to grace Coachella’s main stage. He brought out Rosalía, and it felt monumental to witness. He also covered “Gasolina” and the crowd went completely bonkers, regardless of the credentials listed on their wristbands.

At Coachella’s first weekend, under palm trees and sun and neon lights, everything really feels better for a three-day period. Even if some of it is a little silly.

1555352599307-ig3
1555352654879-ig4
1555351953484-ig20
1555352681345-ig14
1555351982814-ig19
1555352002348-ig18
1555352374896-ALICEMERTON
Alice Merton
1555352415805-ig17
1555352761395-ig15
1555352486994-ig5
1555352103495-ANNALUNOE
Anna Lunoe
1555352788440-DERMOTKENNEDY
Dermot Kennedy
1555352826971-ig2
1555352915864-ig1
1555352959062-ig_10
1555353007720-DVSN
DVSN
1555353037547-ig_2
1555353063684-ig_9
1555353085753-ig_4
1555353098945-MORGXN
Morgxn
1555353120593-ig_7
1555353147905-PERFUMEband
Perfume
1555353179565-ig16
1555353210227-ig9
1555353238280-ig11
1555353265484-ig7
1555353290037-IG__5
1555353316762-ig_3
1555353328715-IG__2
1555353342934-ig13
1555353370936-JONSIMMONS
Jon Simmons
1555353403425-USGIRLS
U.S. Girls
1555353952109-coachella1
1555353458660-IG__8
1555353481653-IG__3
