Coast Guard: ‘Debris Field’ Found During Search for Missing Titanic Submarine

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Thursday that it had found a “debris field … near the Titanic” with a remotely operated vehicle during a search for the missing Titan submersible that had five people aboard. The Coast Guard said that “experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” and did not positively identify the debris.

The world has been transfixed on the fate of the Titan, a submarine operated by a tech startup called Oceangate that went missing over the weekend while on a tourist trip to the Titanic wreckage. Thursday morning, the coast guard noted that Canadian and French remotely operated vehicles would reach the ocean floor looking for the submarine.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it would have a press briefing at 3 pm Eastern with more information. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard declined to provide more information. Read more about the Titan and Oceangate here.